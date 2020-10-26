Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Woman without face mask spits on passenger, gets pushed out of bus

Screengrab from video posted by Twitter user: @FEEZYDoesIT

A video of a woman spitting on another passenger on public transportation has gone viral on social media after the passenger pushed the woman out of the bus.

In the video, the woman who was seen not wearing her face mask suddenly spat on a passenger at a Translink bus in Canada.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: ‘Everyone else is wearing mask, why do I still have to?’ Man arrested after refusing to wear face mask in metro

This incident infuriated the passenger and led him to push the woman out of the bus in a video uploaded by Twitter user @FEEZYDoesIT which was originally posted on TikTok by user @diegooforeo.

The passenger did not mind any of the other passengers who attempted to stop him. Another fellow passenger was seen assisting the woman who fell on her knees at the sidewalk.

Vancouver’s Translink is currently coordinating with Transit Police to investigate the incident: “The safety of our customers is our #1 priority. Thank you to everyone for their concern. @TransitPolice are currently investigating this matter.”

Watch the video here:

