Dubai Police release picture of man threatening officers in a viral video

Dubai Police have released a picture of a man who was arrested for threating and insulting police officers.

The man’s name, age and nationality, however, were not disclosed.

Police said that he recorded a video of him using foul language against the police and posted it on social media.

“Article 20 of the UAE Cybercrime Law states that any person who insults others or has attributed to another incident that may make him subject to punishment or contempt by others using an electronic site shall be punished by imprisonment or fine of not less than AED250,000 and not exceeding AED500,000.
Insulting a public employee would be considered an ‘aggravating feature’ of the offense,” Dubai Police said in a statement

Authorities usually blur the faces of those charged with crimes.

Over the weekend, the Federal Public Prosecution warned residents that assault on public employees is a crime punishable under the UAE law.

