Dubai Police app receives over 100k minor traffic accident reports since January 2020

Reporting minor traffic accidents through Dubai Police smart app has become very popular among Dubai motorists as the service recorded 101,119 minor traffic accidents since January 2020.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, described the service as a smart tool that cuts waiting time, saves efforts of police patrols, and reduces traffic jams.

“The service is simple and easy to use. It requires the driver to access the Dubai Police application, use the Minor traffic accident reporting feature and enter the required data such as vehicle information, driver’s license number for the accident parties, and photographs from the scene,” Brig Al Razooqi said.

Brig Al Razooqi, however, stressed the importance of removing vehicles involved in the accident from the road before using the service, to prevent danger to road users.

The director of the AI at Dubai Police also advised motorists to benefit from the “Road Status Notification” service, available on the force’s smart application, to avoid traffic congestions and take alternative routes in case major accidents happen across the emirate’s roads.

