Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
LOOK: 262 OFWs from Dubai land in Clark
Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines recently welcomed 262 overseas Filipino workers and Philippine passport holders as Emirates flew home OFWs from Dubai to be reunited with their families. All OFWs will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR...
OWWA reports 31,000 OFWs sent home to provinces
The Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration revealed that a total of 31,000 overseas Filipino workers had already been sent back home to their respective provinces since they have already tested negative for their COVID-19 test during their 14-day...
UAE warns motorists of reduced visibility due to foggy, dusty weather
The UAE has reminded motorists to take all precautions on the road as the dusty and foggy weather today has created reduced visibility in many areas. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a dusty and partly cloudy weather during the daytime—hindering...
(WAM) — As part of its ‘Safe Traffic Summer Campaign’, Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures.
Lt. Colonel Mohammed Salem Al Shehhi, Chief of the Traffic Control Section at the ADP Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urged drivers to use tyres that comply with specifications.
He also pointed out that the key reasons for accidents during summer include the use of old tyres, too much or too little air pressure, being overloaded and frequent use, stressing that traffic is being monitored and the law will be applied against violators, under the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer.
Al Shehhi noted that the ADP is proactively launching the campaign on social media and other media outlets to promote traffic safety and prevent accidents.
Latest News
