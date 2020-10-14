Wife to receive AED 70,000 after receiving abusive messages from ex-husband

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ordered an Arab man to pay AED 70,000 to his ex-wife as compensation after he sent abusive and obscene messages to her.

The ex-wife reported to the court that her ex-husband asked her to sleep with him, despite the fact that she’s now married to another man. She reported that her ex-husband insisted to do the deed and even used abusive words when she declined the illicit affair.

A court in Sharjah found the man guilty and sentenced him to a jail time of two months. The case was referred to the RAK Civil Court that then ordered the man to pay AED70,000 compensation apart from the initial jail sentence.

Records from the court reveal that the woman had been deeply hurt by the inappropriate messages that she received.

