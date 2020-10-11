Sharjah fines 5,000+ people in September due to COVID-19 violations

Sharjah Police have fined 5,432 individuals who were caught violating the country’s measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in September alone.

A majority of these individuals reportedly violated mask-wearing and social distancing rules which as per the law has a fine of AED3,000.

“Of those, 1,542 people were fined for not wearing masks and not keeping distance in crowded outdoor public places,” said Maj. General Saif Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and head of the emirate’s crisis and disaster management team.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi furthered that 569 more individuals were fined for failing to wear masks in closed public areas despite showing flu-like symptoms.

In addition, 751 people were also fined due to ignoring social distancing rules on public spaces such as malls and shopping centers.

On the roads, around 950 individuals were fined due to driving vehicles with over three individuals, while 912 more were fined due to overcrowded buses and taxis.

“Inspections and awareness efforts will be intensified by the emirate’s teams. Accomplishing zero infections depends primarily on the public’s commitment to preventive measures,” said Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi.