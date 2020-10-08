Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi police issues over 1,000 fines worth AED10,000 for party organizers

Abu Dhabi Police have announced that it has issued over 1,000 fines against violators holding large parties in the emirate amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video posted on its YouTube account, it showed how the authorities apprehend violators as part of its efforts to ensure that safety regulations against the pandemic are being followed.

Gulf News reported that the police issued as many of 1,252 fines worth AED10,000 to violators caught holding gatherings (and AED5,000 for attendees) and not following proper social distancing protocols. These violations were recorded to Resolution No. 38 for 2020 related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No.17, 2020 concerning relevant precautionary measures, violations and requirements for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Police encourages the public to report any violations through its free hotline number 800 2626, its SMS to 2828, or email [email protected]

 

