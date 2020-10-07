OFWs in UAE support creation of National ID in PH

Filipinos in UAE have voiced their full support for the Philippines’ plans to push through with the National ID program in order to streamline government services by requiring one ID only to access several government services.

Samuel Magsombol, a Radiologic Technologist in the UAE for over 10 years, express his optimism that if the Philippines does this right, it would be similar to the systems that the UAE has for its Emirates ID.

“Napakaganda na magkaroon ng National ID halin tulad dito sa Bangsang UAE mabilis ang transaction sa mga govt agencies. Kung maisakatuparan ito nang maayus sa buong bansang Pilipinas, malaking kaginhawahan eto sa mga Senior citizen. PWD, OFW’s at mga Indigenous people ng ating bansa,” said Magsombol.

RELATED STORY: National ID registration in Philippines to start on October 12

This comes as the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is set to begin registrations this October 12 as part of the fulfillment and implementation of Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act.

PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista stated that they plan to go house to house of pre-selected registrants for the program, with a target of 5 million people from low-income families.

Netizens have also expressed their support for the program, stating that this can even be integrated in the election and sim card registrations.

“Mabuti yan para sa eleksyon. Di na makakapandaya at makakapanloko. Once 3rd telco starts, sim card reg. can start with all the telco as well. Old numbers should be registered using national ID,” said a netizen.

READ ON: House-to-house pre-registration for National ID eyed in October—PSA

Filipinos are optimistic that registrations for the National ID, along with their hopes to link one sim card for each ID, would help deter crimes in the country.

“National ID – maganda yan para madali lang mahanap pag gagawa ng kalokuhan ang mga kriminal. Next option SIM card naman para madali lang makita at mahuli (ang mga kriminal) para ma disiplina mga tao,” said a netizen.