Travelers advised to do this during entry to Abu Dhabi or face hefty fines

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has urged requiring all residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi to declare their date of entry to the country at ports and checkpoints.

The Committee said they are also strictly implementing this guideline for international travelers to Abu Dhabi. It warned that violation to this procedure will result in fines and penalties as outlined by the Attorney-General.

“The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee requires international travelers to Abu Dhabi to disclose the date of entry into the UAE at checkpoints designated for international travelers at all ports, and to adhere to approved quarantine guidelines,” the Committee announced on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi placed travel restrictions in May 2020. Only those with COVID-19 negative test results will be allowed to enter the emirate.

