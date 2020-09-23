KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED20,000 fine for health insurance violations in UAE

The Department of Health has advised the public of new measures regarding violations and administrative fines of health insurance with penalties reaching up to AED20,000.

These new regulations that include 43 possible violations are in line with providing better services that will encompass all members of society.

“Violations and administrative fines imposed on companies and employers reflect the government’s wishes to provide integrated and continuous healthcare services to all segments of the community and to secure the rights of all parties,” as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Here are the most notable violations:

AED 1,000 fine:

For an employer who refuses to cover the cost of health services or medical services for emergency cases for employees who are supposed to be under their employer’s health insurance, but they (the employer) did not provide them with valid health insurance cover.

AED 5,000 fine:

Allowing someone who is not the named policyholder to use a health insurance policy

AED 20,000 fine:

For insurance company or third-party administrator (TPA) who fails to pay or delays payment for an amount owed for healthcare services as stated in the contract signed by the insurance company/TPA with the healthcare provider