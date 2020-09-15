Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman cuts own hand off to get insurance money

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 26 mins ago

A woman in Slovenia has been found guilty of cutting off her own hand as part of an insurance scam, BBC reported.

The court found Julija Adlesic, 22, guilty of insurance fraud after sawing her hand off and taking out five insurance policies prior to the injury. She was sentenced with a two-year jail time, while her boyfriend and accomplice was convicted with a three-year imprisonment. The boyfriend’s father, meanwhile, was handed a one-year suspended sentence.

According to the investigation, Adlesic and her accomplices sliced her hand above the wrist at home in Ljubljana in 2019. They then went to the hospital and claimed the wound stemmed from cutting branches.

BBC reported that they were able to get a payout worth €1 million (AED4.3 million+), according to the police.

The court noted that the severed hand was left at home so they can claim permanent disability. The authorities, however, were able to recover at and have it sewn back. They were able to prove that it was intentional after investigators learned that her boyfriend searched online about artificial hands prior to the incident.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Employees who shake hands, disregard COVID-19 preventive measures face up to 10-day salary reduction

Employees who shake hands, disregard COVID-19 preventive measures face up to 10-day salary reduction

1 hour ago
Photo of Seafarers take manning agencies to court for unpaid wages, benefits reaching Php300,000 per person

Seafarers take manning agencies to court for unpaid wages, benefits reaching Php300,000 per person

1 hour ago
Photo of 73,000 OFWs, dependents join TESDA training program

73,000 OFWs, dependents join TESDA training program

2 hours ago
Photo of Malacanang: PH has the ‘best COVID-19 testing policy’ in Asia 

Malacanang: PH has the ‘best COVID-19 testing policy’ in Asia 

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close