LOOK: Manila Bay’s drastic transformation in two years under Duterte government

Manila Bay’s transformation impressed netizens in the Philippines and around the world after collaborative efforts from the government led to its impressive look at present last September 19, 2020, on the occasion of the world’s International Coastal Cleanup Day.

A photo taken in 2018 shows that Manila Bay had tons of garbage left in the wake of Typhoon Ompong.

Fast forward two years later in 2020, the Manila Bay, under the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte and the collaborative efforts of local agencies and the local authorities, has shown the fruits of the ongoing rehabilitation for the capital’s iconic bay.

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso called for unity and cooperation in cleaning up the Manila Bay.

“Pagtutulong tulong, pagkakaisa, pagkakaunawaan at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa, siguro ang paalala sa atin ng Manila Bay,” Domagoso said during the observance of the International Coastal Cleanup Day at the Manila Bay on Saturday.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Domagoso also described the project as the “beginning of a better day” for the Manila Bay and thanked President Rodrigo Duterte through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for taking action to revive its beauty that was neglected.

While it is true that some parts of the rehabilitation may be superficial, he added that its aesthetic value is just an “add on” as the major goal is to clean up Manila Bay through building facilities to treat dirty water coming from the inland before flowing into the bay.

He also assured the public that the city government of Manila does not simply approve every development introduced in the city as these have to be beneficial to the people and would not pose any hazard.