Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED1,000 fine; 12 black points for beating the red light in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Motorists are advised not to jump the traffic lights in UAE as the driver will be liable for fines and other penalties.

The Abu Dhabi Police released the reminder in four languages, aiming to send the reminder to be understood by their audiences.

“Abu Dhabi Police, via its social media platforms, begins publishing the violations of Law No. 5 of 2020 concerning vehicle impoundment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said the post.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for ignoring school bus stop signs in UAE

A post from the Abu Dhabi Police reminds motorists that those who will be caught beating the red light will be fined AED 1,000 and will be given traffic points.

Their vehicles will also be impounded for 30 days, and the release of their impounded vehicle may cost up to AED 50,000.

Authorities will also suspend the driver’s license for six months.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

14 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

30 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

37 mins ago
Photo of Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

59 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close