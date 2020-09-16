KNOW THE LAW: AED1,000 fine; 12 black points for beating the red light in UAE

Motorists are advised not to jump the traffic lights in UAE as the driver will be liable for fines and other penalties.

The Abu Dhabi Police released the reminder in four languages, aiming to send the reminder to be understood by their audiences.

“Abu Dhabi Police, via its social media platforms, begins publishing the violations of Law No. 5 of 2020 concerning vehicle impoundment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said the post.

A post from the Abu Dhabi Police reminds motorists that those who will be caught beating the red light will be fined AED 1,000 and will be given traffic points.

Their vehicles will also be impounded for 30 days, and the release of their impounded vehicle may cost up to AED 50,000.

Authorities will also suspend the driver’s license for six months.

