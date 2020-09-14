Dubai Police arrest two men for ‘indecent’ dancing video

Dubai Police arrested two young men on the charged of “violating public morality”, the police force said in a statement.

One of them performed an “indecent dance” in a viral video, which was shot at a local café and uploaded online by his friend.

The café was also shut down for allowing the indecent act to happen.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said that the young men were identified at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre.

Al Jallaf said the duo violated Article 358 of the UAE Penal code, which states that, “Whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months.”

They will also be liable for violating Article 24 of the UAE’s cybercrime law states that creating or running a website to publish any content, programmes or ideas which would violate public decency.

They may face up to AED1 million in penalty and imprisonment terms of up to 6 months.