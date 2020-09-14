Latest News

Dubai Police arrest two men for ‘indecent’ dancing video

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrested two young men on the charged of “violating public morality”, the police force said in a statement.

One of them performed an “indecent dance” in a viral video, which was shot at a local café and uploaded online by his friend.

The café was also shut down for allowing the indecent act to happen.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said that the young men were identified at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre.

Al Jallaf said the duo violated Article 358 of the UAE Penal code, which states that, “Whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months.”

They will also be liable for violating Article 24 of the UAE’s cybercrime law states that creating or running a website to publish any content, programmes or ideas which would violate public decency.

They may face up to AED1 million in penalty and imprisonment terms of up to 6 months.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Hanapin niyo ako’: Facebook status leads to the arrest of suspect who stabbed employer to death

‘Hanapin niyo ako’: Facebook status leads to the arrest of suspect who stabbed employer to death

3 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Tourism closes four establishments for non-compliance to COVID-19 precautionary measures

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments for non-compliance to COVID-19 precautionary measures

5 mins ago
Photo of Sharjah to resume intercity bus operations this September 15 with 50% capacity

Sharjah to resume intercity bus operations this September 15 with 50% capacity

36 mins ago
Photo of ‘Na-fine kaka-Netflix’: OFW fined AED200 for not tapping bus card in Abu Dhabi

‘Na-fine kaka-Netflix’: OFW fined AED200 for not tapping bus card in Abu Dhabi

45 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close