Latest News

UAE releases 95 Filipino inmates from prison

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Department of Justice (DOJ) disclosed that 95 Filipino inmates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are now back in the Philippines after being released from UAE prisons.

The Filipinos who were serving prison sentences for various crimes were freed in exchange for two convicted UAE citizens in the Philippines.

“We were the ones who made a demand,” said DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete during an interview over DZXL.

The DOJ disclosed this after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that President Rodrigo Duterte had pardoned four foreigners and 135 Filipinos.

The agency credited the Department of Foreign Affairs in making the prisoner swap arrangement with the UAE happen.

“May listahan tayo na hiningi, na ito ating hihingin sa prisoner swap” Perete said.

The prisoners have already returned to the Philippines in two batches.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Two Filipino survivors from missing ship in Japan set to return home next week

Two Filipino survivors from missing ship in Japan set to return home next week

30 mins ago
Photo of REVEALED: More details on Dubai retail store shut down for violating COVID-19 measures

REVEALED: More details on Dubai retail store shut down for violating COVID-19 measures

1 hour ago
Photo of Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

3 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: 700 OFWs lose Php160M to ‘scammer queen’

WATCH: 700 OFWs lose Php160M to ‘scammer queen’

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close