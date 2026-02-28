GlobalLatest NewsNews

US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo3 mins ago

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump confirmed “major combat operations,” saying the objective is to eliminate imminent threats and prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He urged Iranians to remain indoors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the assault as a pre-emptive move and called on Iranians to rise against their government, while advising Israelis to follow official safety guidance.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

Casualties remain unclear as of posting.

Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace.

