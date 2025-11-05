DFA coordinating with French authorities over missing Rizal bust in Paris

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday it is working with French authorities in Paris to locate or replace the missing bust of Filipino hero and novelist José Rizal, which disappeared from a park more than a week ago.

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona confirmed that the bust was reported missing on the night of October 25 or 26 from Place José Rizal, located at the intersection of rue de Maubeuge, rue Choron, and rue Rodier in Paris’ 9th district.

The area is known as one of Rizal’s former residences during his stay in France between 1883 and 1891.

“The matter has been promptly reported to local authorities in Paris, with whom the embassy is closely coordinating to monitor the progress of the investigation,” Escalona said.

While the motive for the disappearance remains unclear, Escalona noted that public monuments are often targets of vandalism, theft, or destruction.

She said the embassy continues to coordinate with both local officials and the Filipino community in Paris to recover or replace the bust.

Escalona added that the Philippine government waited to make the incident public pending confirmation from French authorities.

The bronze bust, created by French sculptor Gérard Lartigue, was inaugurated in 2022 at the public park named after Rizal. One of the national hero’s descendants, Maria Cecilia Lopez Bretault, attended the unveiling, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of Philippine-French diplomatic relations.

The DFA described the bust as a “cherished landmark for Filipinos in Paris” and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the Philippines and France.