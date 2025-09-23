GlobalLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kuwait deploys drones in crackdown on traffic violations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 mins ago

Kuwait’s General Traffic Department (GTD) has intensified its campaign against overtaking and intentional traffic obstruction, using drones and surveillance cameras to detect violations.

The operations, carried out in coordination with emergency patrols, public security, and traffic investigations, are monitored from a central control room to ensure swift enforcement.

In just 24 hours, authorities recorded 249 violations, with offenders facing penalties that include vehicle impoundment for up to two months, according to Major Suleiman Al-Failakawi, head of the Northern Road Patrols.

The Ministry of Interior, through its official X account, reminded motorists to follow traffic laws and cooperate with security officers, stressing that compliance is vital to road safety.

