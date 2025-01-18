GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai International Airport remains ‘Busiest Global Airport’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino53 mins ago

Dubai has done it again, claiming the world’s busiest international airport title!

A global travel data provider reports that Dubai International Airport (DXB) saw a 5% increase in capacity this January, reaching nearly 5.3 million seats compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) claimed the second spot, recording a 3% rise in capacity with 4.9 million seats during the same period.

ATL was followed by the Tokyo International Airport (HND), the third busiest airport with 4.7 million seats.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) recorded the largest capacity increase in January 2025, soaring to 4.3 million seats—a 12% rise—securing its position as the fourth busiest airport globally.

All the Top 10 airports in January 2025 saw more capacity compared to 2024. However, the biggest change in the lineup is Denver International Airport (DEN) dropping out while Delhi (DEL) moved up to ninth place in the list.

