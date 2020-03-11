Saudi companies implement work from home to fight COVID-19

A staff member of the World Trade Organization was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), prompting them to suspend all meetings until March 20. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said all meetings will be suspended beginning...
House approves bill creating Department of OFWs
The House of Representatives approved Wednesday on third and final reading the bill creating a Department dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. House Bill No. 5832 or “An Act Creating the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment was approved with 173...
First COVID-19 death in Belgium
Belgium now reported its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) death in the country. According to Belga News Agency, Belgium’s health ministry said in a statement that the patient was an elderly aged 90 from Brussels. In a separate report by The Brussels Times, it...
Golf Club in Mandaluyong closed after guest test positive to COVID-19
The Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City was closed on Wednesday after a foreign guest tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon his return to Singapore. The club will be shut “until further notice,” according to a letter signed by Wack...
Several companies in Saudi Arabia have implemented a work from home option for employees in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Companies also make sure that IT services are well equipped to make sure that the work from home scheme will succeed.
Some workers however would still have to report to work because their tasks could not be done remotely.
Saudi Ground Services (SGS) on the other hand decided to reduce work hours and business trips amid the coronavirus threat.
“We started to think about reducing the number of workers in the workplace and assign their tasks to them while working from home as they do not have to be physically present. We use cloud services to ensure a smooth running of the business from home. We handle more than 100 million passengers a year and more than 900,000 flights. Most of our employees provide services from behind the counters, handle luggage, run cleaning equipment for airplanes, etc,” an SGS official said.
A lawyer told the Arab Times that workers should be compensated even with work from home initiative.
“Workers should be paid their salaries in full even if they are working from home because this is only a temporary procedure,” Abdulkareem Al-Qadhi, told Arab News.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
