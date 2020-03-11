Saudi companies implement work from home to fight COVID-19

Several companies in Saudi Arabia have implemented a work from home option for employees in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Companies also make sure that IT services are well equipped to make sure that the work from home scheme will succeed.

Some workers however would still have to report to work because their tasks could not be done remotely.

Saudi Ground Services (SGS) on the other hand decided to reduce work hours and business trips amid the coronavirus threat.

“We started to think about reducing the number of workers in the workplace and assign their tasks to them while working from home as they do not have to be physically present. We use cloud services to ensure a smooth running of the business from home. We handle more than 100 million passengers a year and more than 900,000 flights. Most of our employees provide services from behind the counters, handle luggage, run cleaning equipment for airplanes, etc,” an SGS official said.

A lawyer told the Arab Times that workers should be compensated even with work from home initiative.

“Workers should be paid their salaries in full even if they are working from home because this is only a temporary procedure,” Abdulkareem Al-Qadhi, told Arab News.