Stock up for Noche Buena with Hong Gourmet Hypermarket’s Christmas season promos

This December 2025, holiday shoppers can look forward to festive deals and savings at Hong Gourmet Hypermarket, which is rolling out its Christmas Season Promotion throughout the month.

The promotion features exclusive discounts, bundle deals, and special offers on a wide selection of products, making it easier for families to prepare for Christmas gatherings.

For Filipinos in the UAE, the promotion comes at the perfect time. Shoppers can find everything they need for Noche Buena and holiday meals in one place—fresh meats for lechon or ham, seafood for special recipes, Asian groceries for familiar Filipino dishes, and snacks that bring a taste of home. From simple dinners with friends to grand family feasts, the hypermarket offers quality products at affordable prices.

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket also prides itself on providing a clean, comfortable, and family-friendly shopping environment, ensuring that holiday errands are stress-free and enjoyable. Shoppers can take their time browsing the aisles and exploring the variety of products while taking advantage of the seasonal deals.

Adding to the experience, visitors can pair their shopping trip with a meal at Chinese Star Restaurant, located next door, making each visit not just about groceries, but a full celebration of food and togetherness.

The Christmas Season Promotion at Hong Gourmet Hypermarket highlights convenience, value, and festive joy, helping families make the most of their holiday celebrations without overspending.

Location: Al Hudaiba Building, Al Hudaiba, Satwa, Dubai (Opposite Al Hana Center)

Promotion Period: December 2025

Inquiries: 04 325 8958 | 050 883 5086