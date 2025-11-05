What does “6 7” mean? McDonald’s UAE says: more McNuggets

ICYMI, there’s a new trend that’s got the internet guessing. “6 7” is popping up on everyone’s FYP, it was even named Word of Year for 2025 by Dictionary.com. Now, McDonald’s UAE is joining the conversation, in the most delicious way possible (with McNuggets).

On 6th and 7th November, between 6 and 7 PM, fans across the UAE can claim free Chicken McNuggets at McDonald’s UAE restaurants nationwide. Each 6-piece pack will feature a special “6 7” sticker – and the best part? You’ll find 7 nuggets inside, not 6.

To get your free pack, simply scan the offer via the McDonald’s App in restaurants.

Some trends are just too good not to snack on.