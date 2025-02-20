Tortang talong named world’s second-best egg dish by Taste Atlas

Filipino cuisine continues to gain global recognition as tortang talong, the country’s beloved eggplant omelet, has been ranked the second-best egg dish in the world by food guide Taste Atlas.

With a 4.4-star rating out of 5, tortang talong secured its spot just behind ajitsuke tamago, the popular Japanese ramen egg, which also holds a 4.4-star rating.

Taste Atlas described tortang talong as “a simple Filipino dish made with a combination of roasted eggplants and lightly beaten eggs. Whole eggplants are dipped into the egg mixture and are then shortly pan-fried until the entire dish starts to resemble a crispy omelet.”

“This versatile delicacy is easily adapted with additional ingredients such as ground meat and vegetables, and it is traditionally served accompanied by steamed rice and tomato or banana ketchup,” Taste Atlas wrote on its website.

The dish was also praised for its affordability, ease of preparation, and rich, smoky flavor.

“Inexpensive and quickly prepared, tortang talong can be enjoyed at any time of day as a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” the food guide added.