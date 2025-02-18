FoodLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MICHELIN Guide begins evaluating PH restaurants

Photo courtesy: MICHELIN Guide Asia

Restaurants in Metro Manila and Cebu are now being considered for the prestigious MICHELIN star as the globally renowned restaurant rating system announced it has begun evaluating restaurants in the country for its 2026 edition.

“The MICHELIN Guide has set its sights on the Philippines, marking an exciting new chapter for the country’s dynamic culinary scene,” the company stated on its website.

The MICHELIN Guide has also begun exploring dining establishments in Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Cavite.

“Our MICHELIN inspectors have been following the evolution of the Filipino culinary scene with great excitement. The country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions, combined with a strong openness to global influences, create a uniquely diverse dining culture,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors have been meticulously exploring the country, seeking out the most exceptional dining experiences.

“In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives, while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality,” Poullennec said.

The Department of Tourism welcomed the MICHELIN Guide’s arrival, calling it a milestone for Philippine culinary history.

“The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is not only a testament to our country’s culinary excellence but also a significant leap forward for Filipino tourism, with gastronomy now forming a key part of our national tourism priorities. In the Philippines, every dish tells a story and every flavor is an invitation to experience our nation’s rich cultural tapestry,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

MICHELIN Star Criteria

Michelin inspectors evaluate restaurants based on five key criteria:

  • Quality of ingredients
  • Mastery of flavors and cooking techniques
  • The personality of the chef reflected in the dining experience
  • Harmony of flavors
  • Consistency between inspectors’ visits

Restaurants may receive one to three MICHELIN stars based solely on the quality of their food. Inspectors do not assess interior design, table settings, or service quality.

