Award-winning international franchise, Kenny Rogers Roasters, has officially opened its doors in the United Arab Emirates

Kenny Rogers Roasters, renowned for its rotisserie-roasted chicken, held its grand launch on February 28th, 2023, at its flagship store in Manazil Al Muraqqabat 02, Al Ghurair Centre in Deira.

The event was an exclusive celebration that included a unique Chicken Cutting ceremony with high-profile individuals, such as Luis Daniel, SVP of Kenny Rogers Roasters International, Syaffiq Ali, Senior Manager of Business Development & Marketing of Kenny Rogers Roasters International, Nabil Butt, Chief Financial Officer of Kenny Rogers Roasters UAE, Gavin Neil West, Director of Operations of Kenny Rogers Roasters UAE, Consulate General of Malaysian Embassy, Mohammed Fahdly, and Hon. Renato N. Duenas Jr, Consulate General of the Philippines Embassy, along with other key dignitaries and members of the public.

Luis Daniel, Senior Vice President of Kenny Rogers Roasters International, said: “Today, Kenny Rogers Roasters is proudly roasting in the United Arab Emirates! Kenny Rogers Roasters’ unique recipes feature fresh chickens roasted slowly, allowing fat to escape while sealing in the flavors. Our OMG Unfried Fried Chicken is the very first in the world as a healthier alternative to fried chicken. To add value to the local palate, we have added grilled plates to the menu for a wholesome experience.”

Gavin Neil West, Director of Operations for Kenny Rogers Roasters United Arab Emirates, added: “We have great ambitions between our partners to conquer the UAE market and explore territories across the GCC borders and make Kenny Rogers Roasters one of the leading casual dining restaurants in the region. We are very excited for the future, with talks already being held on further expansion plans.”

The event was hosted by MC Joe, a renowned master of ceremonies within the United Arab Emirates, and Sean Gavin, an Irish Western Singer, who kept all invitees entertained with the best of Kenny Rogers hits.

A press conference was also held where all questions were answered regarding what to expect in the future for Kenny Rogers Roasters UAE. Daniel and West provided an outlook as to how they plan to incorporate a Middle eastern take in their well-loved chicken while maintaining their reputation of having a deliciously healthy roasted chicken.

Kenny Rogers Roasters uses only premium quality chicken, freshly sourced and marinated in their special mix of herbs and served with delicious hot and cold sides. They offer a range of dishes, including its signature rotisserie-roasted chicken, freshly baked muffins, and local favorites such as Spaghetti Bolognaise, Wrap & Roll Chicken, and Kani & Mango Salad.

The restaurant prides itself on providing a fun-filled dining experience with a unique balance of flavors and the freshest ingredients. Its passion for good food is evident in the love and loyalty shown by its customers over the years.

As part of its grand launch celebration, Kenny Rogers Roasters UAE treated its customers to a fantastic promotion, featuring a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on its signature Solo A plate.

Customers can order food online or visit Kenny Rogers Roasters in Deira, and the restaurant is available on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kennyrogersroastersuae/.