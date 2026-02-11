The Big Bear hugs Valentine Box!

This Valentine’s Day, say it with the Big Bear Hugs bundle from Dunkin’.

Whether you’re sharing the love or going all out, we’ve got the perfect box for every kind of Valentine. Each box is filled with 6 or 12 heart-themed donuts, made to spread smiles and sweet moments, starting from just AED 42.

Plus, to make your gift extra special, every Big Bear Hugs Valentine Box comes with 3 FREE Valentine cards, perfect for writing a note straight from the heart! Available from 4Feb to 15 Feb, this limited-time Valentine box is perfect for gifting your partner, friends, family, or to treat yourself with.

Head to your nearest Dunkin’ store in the UAE or order via delivery and share the love, one donut and one bear hug at a time!