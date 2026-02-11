FoodLatest NewsTFT Reach

The Big Bear hugs Valentine Box!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

This Valentine’s Day, say it with the Big Bear Hugs bundle from Dunkin’.

Whether you’re sharing the love or going all out, we’ve got the perfect box for every kind of Valentine. Each box is filled with 6 or 12 heart-themed donuts, made to spread smiles and sweet moments, starting from just AED 42.

Plus, to make your gift extra special, every Big Bear Hugs Valentine Box comes with 3 FREE Valentine cards, perfect for writing a note straight from the heart! Available from 4Feb to 15 Feb, this limited-time Valentine box is perfect for gifting your partner, friends, family, or to treat yourself with.

Head to your nearest Dunkin’ store in the UAE or order via delivery and share the love, one donut and one bear hug at a time!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 16

VP Sara Duterte leads top officials in latest SWS satisfaction survey

15 mins ago
swat

PNP ranks 15th in UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, climbs 11 spots from last year

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

DOTr cites possible overloading in Basilan ferry sinking

3 hours ago
605635005 1421031926046253 3007942923943344122 n

Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

17 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button