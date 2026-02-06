FinanceLatest NewsNewsTFT News

e& money offers unlimited free global transfers this February

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 mins ago

Overseas Filipino workers and global users of e& money can now take advantage of unlimited free transfers worldwide throughout February.

The digital wallet service allows users to send money to family, friends, and loved ones anywhere in the world without worrying about fees or extra charges.

This initiative is part of e& money’s commitment to providing fast, secure, and affordable remittance solutions, helping Filipinos abroad support their families across borders with ease and confidence.

In addition to unlimited free transfers, users also benefit from competitive exchange rates, giving every dirham sent maximum value for recipients in the Philippines.

Transferring funds is simple and convenient. With just a few taps on a smartphone, users can top up their accounts, select recipients, and send money in minutes—whether to a bank account, mobile wallet, or for cash pickup.

The app also offers secure tracking and instant confirmation, providing peace of mind for both senders and recipients.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

8b897a65 1

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket celebrates February 2026 with exciting Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year promotions

48 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 98

Ajman taxi demand surges via smart apps in 2025

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 97

Abu Dhabi court orders Dh13,000 refund for flawed event

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 96

UAE President meets Kosovo President to strengthen bilateral ties

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button