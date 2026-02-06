e& money offers unlimited free global transfers this February

Overseas Filipino workers and global users of e& money can now take advantage of unlimited free transfers worldwide throughout February.

The digital wallet service allows users to send money to family, friends, and loved ones anywhere in the world without worrying about fees or extra charges.

This initiative is part of e& money’s commitment to providing fast, secure, and affordable remittance solutions, helping Filipinos abroad support their families across borders with ease and confidence.

In addition to unlimited free transfers, users also benefit from competitive exchange rates, giving every dirham sent maximum value for recipients in the Philippines.

Transferring funds is simple and convenient. With just a few taps on a smartphone, users can top up their accounts, select recipients, and send money in minutes—whether to a bank account, mobile wallet, or for cash pickup.

The app also offers secure tracking and instant confirmation, providing peace of mind for both senders and recipients.