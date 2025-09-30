FinanceLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

TFT Usapang OFW: Learn how to own a home abroad through PAG-IBIG Fund

Kristine Erika Agustin

In celebration of National Shelter Month this October, The Filipino Times is bringing a special edition of its live discussion series, Usapang OFW, focused on helping overseas Filipinos achieve the dream of owning their own home through the PAG-IBIG Fund.

The live session “Pag-IBIG Pabahay Program for OFWs,” will air on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM UAE time / 4:00 PM Philippine time on Facebook.

Moderated by Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, the discussion will feature Mr. Domingo “Jack” C. Jacinto, Jr., Vice President of the Public and Member Relations Group at PAG-IBIG Fund, as guest speaker.

The session will provide OFWs with valuable insights on how to access PAG-IBIG housing programs, including guidance on loan options, affordability, repayment flexibility, and tips for first-time homebuyers. The discussion will also explore ways OFWs can maximize their savings while working abroad to prepare for future homeownership.

This special event is designed to help overseas Filipinos understand practical steps they can take toward securing a home, making the home-buying process smoother, and making the most of PAG-IBIG benefits—even from abroad.

The event is presented by PAG-IBIG Fund and powered by The Filipino Times. OFWs and their families are encouraged to tune in live and gain expert advice on achieving their dream of homeownership.

