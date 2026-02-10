Pinoy domestic worker triumphs at Italian Marathon Club

For many overseas Filipino workers, life abroad is marked by sacrifice, long hours, and quiet perseverance. For Mandy Hatulan, a domestic helper from Batangas, Italy became more than just a workplace—it became the arena where discipline, grit, and passion culminated in his triumph as the first-place finisher in the SM 50 A category of the Italian Marathon Club.

The youngest of 10 siblings, Hatulan grew up in a modest household in Batangas, living simply like many Filipino families. He left the Philippines in search of greener pastures, carrying with him the same dream shared by countless OFWs: to provide a better life for his loved ones. Now based in Italy, he works as a stay-in domestic helper, married to Isabel Agillon and a devoted father to their daughter, Eloisa May. His daily routine is far from easy. Long hours, late nights, and the constant responsibility of serving the family he works for define his workdays.

Yet even in the midst of exhaustion, Hatulan found a way to reclaim time for himself. On Sundays, his only day off, he would play basketball or ride a bike with friends. Those moments of movement slowly introduced him to sports, and eventually to running. What began as a simple escape from routine soon became a passion. Despite his demanding schedule, he trained at dawn, often rising before sunrise to run before starting another long day of work. Winter cold, fatigue, and limited rest never stopped him—he showed up consistently, day after day.

Finally, Hatulan’s perseverance paid off, as he won the 1st place in SM 50 A Category in the Italian Marathon Club . From local races, he progressed to marathons and short-distance events. Even competing with the Italians was a challenge, as many races required long drives across Italy just to reach the starting line. Still, he went—fuelled by passion and the quiet determination shaped by years of hard work abroad. Running became his therapy, his source of strength, and his way of staying healthy in a life defined by labor.

“Sa umpisa, nakakapagod talaga ang pagtakbo,” Hatulan shared. “Pero ngayon, fulfilled na ako tuwing bumabangon ako ng maaga bago magsimula ang araw ko. Gumagaan ang katawan ko, malayo sa sakit, at nakabuo kami ng grupo—hindi lang grupo, kundi tunay na mga kaibigan. Hangga’t kaya pa ng katawan ko at hindi sagabal sa trabaho, tuloy pa rin ako sa pagtakbo kasama ang mga kaibigan.” His words echo the reality of many OFWs who find community, healing, and purpose far from home.

Alongside Hatulan, other Filipino runners continue to make their mark in Italian Marathon Club, including Espie Patao, first place in her SF50.

Maricris Dabe, 1st place in the SF 55 AC, Shane de Leon 3rd in SF 35 AC and Malou Santos, 2nd place in the SF 40 AC at the Italia Marathon Club. -Alona Cochon