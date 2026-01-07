Filipino runners race among world’s best at 2025 Valencia Marathon in Spain

Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich again lived up to its reputation as one of the world’s fastest marathon courses, drawing thousands of runners, including Olympic champions, world-record holders, elite athletes, and passionate amateurs on its 45th edition.

Among them was the Philippines’ own Lorenzo Castro Jr., who marked his return to international racing scene, finishing the 2025 Valencia Marathon in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 45 seconds.

Castro, 43, a Florence-based Filipino runner, was among more than 36,000 athletes who competed in the marathon held in Spain on Dec. 7, 2025, a World Athletics Platinum Label race known for record-breaking performances.

The course offers ideal racing conditions, featuring a flat layout with just 70 meters of elevation gain, cool autumn temperatures ranging from 11 to 19 degrees Celsius, and a scenic route through the city center that ends on a floating platform at the City of Arts and Sciences.

For Castro, the race served as a major test after months of limited preparation due to injury. Still, he remained composed throughout the 42.195-kilometer course and finished strong.

“The final kilometers are really about embracing the pain,” Castro said. “30 km nakaramdam na ako ng pagod, my body wants to stop, but my mind is keeping on pushing!”

Castro entered Valencia following a successful racing season in Italy. He defended his title at the Pistoia–Abetone 30K, placed third at the Mugello Magallo Marathon with a time of 2:36:14, and claimed victories at Corri alla Romola, the Pontassieve Half Marathon, Trofeo Questura Firenze, and several other local races, establishing himself as one of the most consistent Filipino runners competing in Europe.

Another Filipino runner, Fil-Canadian Dexter Rivera, 28, of Ontario, also competed in the race. Running his fifth marathon, Rivera finished in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 21 seconds after months of steady training.

“I felt nervous and excited. This is my 5th marathon and my goal was to finish under three hours,” Rivera said.

The Valencia Marathon took place as the city continues its recovery from recent devastating floods. Despite the challenges, organizers pushed through with the event and launched a fundraising campaign, welcoming tens of thousands of runners while preserving the race’s signature energy.

The men’s race was won by John Korir in 2:02:24, while Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed the women’s title in 2:14:00. –Alona Cochon