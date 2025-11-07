From Nueva Ecija’s rice fields to the UAE: The OFW who rose to chief reliability engineer

Every story of global excellence begins with a single, often difficult, step.

For Engr. Cipriano Parubrub, one of the stellar recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, that step came in the sprawling rice fields of Nueva Ecija, the revered “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”

Today, he ranks among the top Filipino professionals in the Gulf, serving as Chief Reliability Engineer for a major manufacturing plant in the UAE—a living proof that Filipino ingenuity rises from scarcity to stability.

Planted in humility, nurtured by sacrifice

Parubrub grew up amid the quiet struggles of a poor family. His father tilled rice fields under the scorching sun, while his mother raised pigs and chickens to earn extra pesos. Their home stood modestly, built of wood and concrete with a tin roof that rattled during storms, and electricity often failed.

“I remember covering my notebooks with recycled cement bag paper, using pencils until they were too short to hold properly,” Parubrub told The Filipino Times.

Our poverty was not about money. It was about limitations, on opportunities, on choices, on the ability to dream freely without being weighed down by survival,” he said.

Yet every day offered lessons in resilience and gratitude. Despite material scarcity, Parubrub’s childhood brimmed with small joys—the scent of freshly harvested rice, the chorus of frogs at night, and a tight-knit community ready to help.

His curiosity sparked early. Unlike other children who dreamed of becoming doctors or teachers, he focused on machines, the jeepneys, tricycles, and bicycles moving through his barrio.

“My biggest dream was clear from the start: I wanted to become an engineer. The sight of a jeepney passing by our barrio road, or the sound of a tricycle revving its small engine, always filled me with curiosity. How could such a machine carry so many people? How did the wheels move in perfect rhythm with the roar of the engine?”

Walking the road to dreams

Parubrub leaned on his family’s sacrifices to pursue his goals. As the eldest among his siblings and cousins, he became the first in the family to attend college, supported fully by his extended relatives.

He walked more than a kilometer to school daily, braving muddy roads and the rain while balancing studies, sports, and music as a member of the school band. He consistently ranked among the top ten students in class—a testament to the discipline and perseverance he developed in the farmlands of Nueva Ecija.

“Walking long distances, braving the rain, balancing studies, music, and sports—it built the foundation of discipline, perseverance, and love for learning,” he recalled.

Navigating the desert: From OFW to chief engineer

Driven by his dream, Parubrub moved to the UAE, captivated by its architectural marvels and transformative landscape, what he calls an “architecture playground.” He applied lessons from home, hard work, discipline, and curiosity, to thrive in a professional environment.

“During the first six months, adapting to the diversified multicultural environment was not easy, but you need to be flexible in adopting those experiences,” he shares.

Today, after 18 years as an OFW, he leads the full plant maintenance as Chief Reliability Engineer, ensuring 24/7 optimum operations. He remains the only Filipino in his leadership team, a clear mark of professional excellence.

Parubrub credits faith and self-belief for guiding him through challenges:

“I always strongly believe that I can do it, and I always believe in my capabilities in a positive way. In this way, I reached my position as chief reliability engineer leading the full plant maintenance.”

Recognition and credibility: The TFT Watchlist Award

Parubrub’s dedication, including Strategic Business Management studies at Harvard and pursuing a PhD in Business Administration, earned him the TFT Watchlist Award, affirming his credibility on an international scale.

Definitely surprised and happy. For me, I’m so proud of it, and for my family, friends, and colleagues, it’s a testament to exceptional achievement in my field,” he said.

Yet his proudest achievement remains deeply personal: seeing his children succeed.

“As an OFW, having a good family where my daughter and son reached their peak in their careers. They are my inspiration and my biggest and notable achievement,” he added.

Parubrub dedicated the award to the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME), underlining his commitment to the Filipino engineering community:

“It’s on the PSME because it reshaped my professionalism since I joined in 2009, and until now, I continue the legacy of our past leaders in developing fellow engineers through training, certifications, mentorship, and community service activities.”

Mentorship and continuous growth

Even at the top of his career, Parubrub continues to invest in himself and others. He mentors young engineers, shares knowledge in professional forums, and expands his business back home.

Always keep uplifting and investing in yourself through continuing education. This will be your way for career advancement and reaching your goals in terms of organizational development,” he advised.

From walking the rice fields of Nueva Ecija to leading a major manufacturing plant in the UAE, Engr. Cipriano Parubrub’s story exemplifies resilience, ingenuity, and the transformative power of dedication, proving that humble beginnings do not limit dreams—they shape them.