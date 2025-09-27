From construction laborer to internationally awarded engineer: The Filipino behind some of Saudi Arabia’s iconic landmarks

In Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, a young boy once hauled cement and carried hollow blocks at construction sites. On other days, he would sell banana cue, ice buko, and plastic bags at the bustling local markets.

These were not mere chores; they were lifelines, sustaining both his education and his family’s survival. Today, Engr. Jojo Ruiz Utram is a far cry from those humble beginnings: he shapes significant infrastructure projects across the Middle East, is a three-time The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist honoree, and one of Saudi Arabia’s most respected civil, geodetic, and environmental planners.

Mula noong nalamang kong mabigat pala ang CHB o concrete hollow blocks, at nakakapagod ang maging helper o laborer, ipinangako ko sa sarili ko na magiging matagumpay akong inhinyero pagdating ng panahon,” Jojo told The Filipino Times.

A childhood defined by absence and resilience

Growing up without a father was, he says, his “greatest struggle.” When his father left, it was his late grandmother, Lola Enrica, who became his guide, his protector, and his anchor, while his mother worked miles away as a land surveyor in Metro Manila.

Scarcity marked nearly every aspect of his childhood. Meals were often nothing more than rice sprinkled with salt or soy sauce, boiled bananas, sugarcane chewed straight from the fields, or camote dug up and cooked in secret. Even transportation to school was a challenge, yet Jojo refused to be defeated.

He walked several kilometers to school whenever he lacked allowance, and he worked whatever jobs he could find—pedaling a tri-sikad for extra cash, collecting “tingga” from military firing ranges to sell for food, serving as a houseboy, a gardener, and a math tutor for a local Chinese family. It was there he discovered his gift for Science and Mathematics—a spark that would eventually ignite his path to engineering.

“Anumang kita sa pagtitinda ay ipinambibili ng pagkain, bigas at ulam,” he recalled.

From early hardship to professional excellence

Those early struggles instilled perseverance, discipline, and determination—values he carries today and attributes to his grandmother and mother.

Once he decided to work abroad, he began his career as a general civil engineer in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2006. Soon after, he moved to Saudi Arabia, joining a construction company that entrusted him with landmark projects, including Princess Noura University for Women in Riyadh, the largest women’s university in the world, spanning 800 hectares. He also contributed to the Riyadh Strategic Water Reservoir Project, a Guinness World Record-holding facility with the largest drinking water storage tank of 4,790,000 m³.

Since 2019, he has served as a supervision consultant in civil and structural engineering for ILF Consulting Engineers in Saudi Arabia, currently working on the National Water Company’s Drinking Water Quality Improvement Program / Strategic Network and Reservoirs. His dedication has earned multiple honors, including Best Engineer in Quality and Safety.

Jojo has amassed a long list of awards, including being a finalist for the 2025 Outstanding Professional of the Year Award by PRC in both Civil Engineering and Geodetic Engineering, and a 2025 Distinguished Awardee of Negros Occidental High School, Bacolod City.

Yet, among all these recognitions, he considers his three-time TFT Watchlist awards, from 2023 to 2025, as the springboard for his career and subsequent achievements.

I am proud and got the feeling of being more confident, and courageous enough to face the adversities and difficulties in life. My passion to help and serve others becomes more stringent and stronger and in a higher degree of doing it,” he said.

For Jojo, every medal, every certificate, and every recognition carries deep meaning. They fulfill a childhood dream: to dedicate at least one honor to his late Lola Enrica, who raised him with love and discipline, and to his hardworking mother, Ofelia.

Sacrifice for a brighter future

Being an OFW has its emotional costs. The distance from his children weighs on him daily.

“I want to provide them a better future, na hindi mangyayari sa kanila ang mga nangyari sa buhay ko na halos walang makain, at walang malapitan in case of need or urgency,” he said.

His sacrifices have borne fruit: his eldest son is now a licensed mechanical engineer, while his youngest is on track to graduate in electrical engineering.

To be of service to others

Beyond his professional life, Jojo dedicates himself to the community. He volunteers for Special Professional Licensure Examination programs in Saudi Arabia, teaching surveying, mathematics, and transportation engineering entirely on a voluntary basis.

He also initiated programs such as Greening the Future and Feeding the Future, providing environmental education, tree planting, feeding programs, and school supplies to underprivileged children in remote communities in the Philippines.

He believes that “service is a reward in itself. An act of service, whether recognized or not, is a blessing and can inspire others to strive for excellence.”

“Just like planting a tree, it doesn’t bear fruit overnight. It takes time, care, and nurturing so that it can grow strong and bear good fruit,” he said.