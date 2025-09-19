‘Jacq of All Trades’: How a pageant raketera in Quezon Province became a leading nurse-aesthetician in the UAE

Before she was the Head Nurse and Laser Department Lead at a top aesthetic clinic in Dubai, before she became among top Filipino healthcare professionals, and a trailblazer in her field, Jacquelyn Merano Adormeo was best known for something else: saying yes to every opportunity she could get her hands on.

Pageants. Modeling. Hosting school events. Selling beauty products and working as a skincare trainer, building expertise in the beauty industry over the years. Hair and makeup artistry for weddings and special occasions was also part of her hustle, her source of income when she was still in college. She did it all—sometimes in heels, often with a full face of makeup, always with a dream tucked somewhere in her bag.

Among her accolades is the coveted title of Mutya ng Lucena 2011, along with several other local beauty pageant titles in her hometown, truly earning her the label of a “pageant raketera.”

On top of that, she was a consistent honor student and actively joined extracurricular activities in school. Her friends in Lucena didn’t just call her “Jacq”—they called her the Jacq of All Trades, a nickname that would later evolve into her personal brand: “Jacq of All Skin.”

Hustling at a young age

Born and raised in Lucena, Quezon, Jacquelyn came from humble beginnings. Her mother ran a small carinderia while her father, battling recurring health issues, supported the family as a tricycle driver, never stopping to give them a better life and education. Financial constraints were always present, but instead of shrinking from the pressure, she learned how to hustle.

“As a child, my biggest dream was to become a doctor. I was fascinated by the idea of healing people, wearing a white coat, and being someone who could make a difference in the lives of others,” Jacquelyn shared with The Filipino Times.

That dream shifted when financial reality came knocking. Medical school wasn’t within reach—but nursing was. And so she pivoted, with grace, grit, and her trademark go-getter energy.

“My parents worked tirelessly to make ends meet, but with their modest income and the many challenges we faced, pursuing medicine was simply beyond our means,” she recalled.

At STI College Lucena, she earned a full scholarship, graduated with honors, and swept multiple awards: the Leadership Award, Recognition Award, Excellence in Community Nursing, Clinical Practice, and Staff Nursing, along with the Florence Nightingale Award.

All the while, she juggled part-time jobs, helped her family, and never stopped exploring who she could become.

I treated it as a redirection,” she said. “Nursing gave me the opportunity to be on the frontlines of patient care, to touch lives directly, and to embody the compassion and service that initially drew me to medicine.”

Then came Dubai

Like many overseas Filipinos, Jacquelyn moved to the UAE not just to build a career, but to create a better life for her children—even if it meant being far away from them. Married with three kids, she found her breakthrough when she became a makeup artist and skincare trainer for a cosmetics company.

What began as a nursing career soon evolved into a passion for aesthetics. Today, Jacquelyn holds the dual role of Head Nurse and Head of the Laser and Skincare Department at Florence Medical Center in Business Bay, Dubai. She leads with precision and care, training her team, pioneering protocols, and raising standards in aesthetic nursing.

Her credentials are unmatched. She became the first registered nurse in the region to hold a Master’s degree in Aesthetic Nursing, and she’s now a sought-after speaker in international forums such as ICPM 2025 and the Beauty and Beyond Summit, alongside renowned experts from around the world. These platforms have allowed her to represent Filipino excellence on the global stage, something she wears as proudly as her white coat.

My dream as a child was to wear the white coat of a doctor; today, I wear the uniform of a nurse with pride, knowing that I am still living out the essence of that dream—to care, to heal, and to make a difference,” she said.

Trusted nurse-aesthetician to Filipinos and other nationalities

Recognition followed. Being named as one of the top healthcare professionals by The Filipino Times Watchlist was a deeply personal milestone.

[The award] opened many doors for me, especially within the Filipino community. Before this recognition, the majority of my clients for aesthetic treatments were of different nationalities—Arabic, local, and Western. While I valued and learned from these diverse experiences, the award brought trust and visibility among Filipinos, allowing me to connect with more clients from my own community,” she said proudly.

Aside from a noticeable rise in clients seeking her services and guidance, the TFT Watchlist Award also strengthened her role as a mentor, proving that a Filipino professional can thrive internationally in a highly competitive field.

Chasing dreams

But Jacquelyn isn’t done.

In addition to her skin care brand “Jacq of All Skin,” her next big goal is to open her own clinic in Dubai—an innovative space where healthcare meets beauty, and where aspiring nurses can train under her mentorship. She envisions a future filled with seminars, masterclasses, and opportunities for others to rise, just like she did.

With her unwavering faith, she believes that in the right time, the right doors will open and the right people will come along to help turn this vision into reality—a blessing she continues to pray for as she builds the future of beauty and wellness.

To young Filipinos chasing their dreams, especially those who feel like the odds are stacked against them, Jacquelyn has a message: “Never underestimate your potential. No matter the challenges, sacrifices, or distance from home, stay focused, work hard, and believe in yourself. Success is not just about personal gain—it’s about making a positive impact, uplifting others, and honoring your roots.”

From raketera to respected healthcare leader, Jacquelyn’s story is proof that you don’t have to choose just one path in life. Sometimes, being a “Jacq of All Trades” is exactly what it takes to become the master of your own.