One of the first OFWs in the Middle East, Dr. Eduardo Malagapo is now shaping the next generation of Filipino leaders

Long before working overseas became common for Filipinos, Dr. Eduardo Malagapo was among the first to take that brave step into the Middle East. Leaving home, family, and everything familiar, he ventured into the unknown, carrying not only his dreams but also the hope of many back in the Philippines. Today, decades later, he has built not just a career but a legacy—guiding and shaping the next generation of Filipino leaders and innovators.

We were among the first professionals who risked working overseas by virtue of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s policy allowing Filipinos to work abroad,” Dr. Malagapo told The Filipino Times. “Leaving home as an OFW was risky, but opportunities knock only once.”

He faced loneliness, cultural differences, and the constant challenge of being far from family, but faith and camaraderie became his anchors, helping him endure and adapt.

His dedication and influence have been recognized by numerous awards, most notably when he was named one of the Top Engineers in the Middle East by The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards.

Being named among the Top Engineers was not just my award—it was for all Filipino engineers,” Dr. Malagapo said.

Education as greatest equalizer

Dr. Malagapo’s journey began in Maslog, Danao City, Cebu. He grew up in a humble home where material wealth was scarce but values were abundant. His parents instilled in him discipline, faith, and the belief that education could open doors beyond imagination.

He initially dreamed of becoming a teacher, a practical choice given the more affordable tuition. However, his sister Helen encouraged him to pursue engineering — a decision that ultimately changed the course of his life. In the end, he was able to fulfill both callings, working as an engineer while also sharing his knowledge as an educator.

My proudest achievement is not the projects I built, but the leaders I helped shape,” the multi-awarded engineer said.

Indeed, through his mentorship and educational programs, countless Filipino engineers and professionals have gone on to succeed internationally, leaving a ripple of excellence across the Middle East.

Mentorship as his mission

Soon, his talent and determination propelled him into major international projects across the Middle East and Indonesia, spanning energy, power plants, refineries, and EPC ventures. Beyond his technical expertise, he also emerged as a leader—innovating, inspiring, and creating opportunities for others.

In 1990, he founded the Saudi Arabia Chapter of the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME), which later grew to 13 chapters, and pushed for PME licensure exams in 1997.

“The turning point came when I realized my mission was no longer about me—but about shaping others,” he said.

His vision extended to education and mentorship. He was one of the founders and principal of Al-Andalus International School in Saudi Arabia and, in 2005, established EPM & Associates in partnership with Philippine Christian University to provide graduate programs for OFWs and expat professionals, eventually expanding to the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Today, many of his students lead successful careers and businesses worldwide, a testament to his mission of creating opportunities for others.

He leaves his fellow OFWs a reminder: “God sees your heart. Every sacrifice is a seed for tomorrow’s harvest.”