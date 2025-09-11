Filipino-Italian Dalph Panopio selected 3rd overall in PBA Season 50 Rookie Draft

From Rome’s community courts to the bright lights of the PBA, Panopio’s story proves that basketball dreams know no borders. And as he dons the Blackwater jersey, he carries not just the hopes of a franchise in transition but also the pride of a family who believed in him from the very start.

Let’s get to know more about former Gilas Youth star Dalph Panopio, who has been selected third overall in the PBA Season 50 Rookie Draft, as shared by his father, Apol Panopio.

“PBA is not just about professional growth but also about his sacrifices, matiyaga siya, kahit pa noong bata siya! His younger brother David, now 15, has also taken up basketball, walking in the same footsteps carved by his kuya,” Apol shared.

At only 25, Dalph already brings with him a basketball passport stamped across four continents: Italy, the United States, India, and Korea. Born and raised in Rome to Batangueño father Apol and Mindoreña mother Editha, he first fell in love with sports at seven, splitting time between swimming and basketball. Eventually, basketball won his heart, guided by the influence of his father, who doubled as his earliest mentor on neighborhood courts and community leagues in Rome.

Dalph’s road to the draft was anything but typical.

“After Batang Gilas in 2018 and 2019, he took his talents abroad. Masaya kaming magulang niya dahil kahit po busy sa games nakapagtapos pa rin siya ng pag-aaral as a student-athlete,” Apol added.

Dalph first suited up for South Plains College before transferring to Cal State Bakersfield, where he earned a degree in Liberal Studies with a minor in Business Management. After college, his career led him to the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League, but an injury cut his stint short. He then moved on to professional opportunities in India. According to his father, every stop along the way helped prepare Dalph for this moment.

Despite the mileage, Dalph’s heart remains anchored to his family in Rome. During the PBA Draft Combine at Ynares Sports Arena on Sept. 4, he turned emotional in an interview when asked about chasing his PBA dream while being miles away from home.

That sentiment was echoed by his father Apol, who, despite being overseas, remains his son’s loudest cheerleader.

“Kaming pamilya niya, masaya para sa kanya dahil nakamit na niya ang dream niyang makasama sa PBA,” Apol said in an interview. “Proud kami sa kanya sa lahat ng naabot niya. Kahit wala kami sa draft, alam niyang full support kami palagi. Pinagdarasal namin na maging maayos ang journey niya at sana magtuloy ang career niya,” his father said. -Alona Cochon