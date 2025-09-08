From Pampanga to Dubai: How an OFW’s second attempt abroad made him one of the top Filipino engineers in UAE

Commitment to family, groundedness, and determination—these are the values Randy Piniera Cocjin has carried as he rose through the ranks to become a senior site engineer in the same company that first hired him in Dubai over a decade ago. A native of Pampanga, his second stint in the UAE gave him the opportunity to work on landmark projects such as the Smart Dubai Government Office and the Google Innovation Hub in Dubai Internet City, eventually earning recognition as one of the top Filipino engineers in the Middle East by The Filipino Times Watchlist.

But Randy knew that career growth required more than experience; it demanded continuous learning. Over the years, he pursued professional development courses and advanced degrees, including IOSH Managing Safely, Quantity Surveying, Civil Engineering, Quality-Health-Safety & Environment Management, Project Management Professional certification, and an MBA in Project Management. Currently, he is also pursuing his doctorate.

To give back to the community that once supported him, Randy also volunteered as an instructor for the Quantity Surveying Professional Course at a Filipino school in Dubai, sharing knowledge and inspiring fellow Filipinos abroad.

Struggles as a fresh graduate

Engineering wasn’t his first love. As a child, Randy dreamed of becoming a pilot, but later discovered his true interests lay in math, computers, and engineering. Following his father’s advice, he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

Growing up, life felt abundant to him—sheltered, well cared for, and always clothed in the love and support of his parents. Recognizing their sacrifices, he was motivated to excel, rising from an average student to consistently ranking among the top ten in high school and earning a spot on the Dean’s List twice in college.

However, his journey was far from straightforward. As a fresh graduate, he realized that opportunities back in the Philippines were limited.

“Most companies would not hire freshers due to lack of experience. This is the reason I decided to try my luck to work abroad,” Randy told The Filipino Times.

Went abroad; returned home in debt

Randy had taken a chance abroad twice, with the first attempt leaving him drowning in debt and uncertain about his future.

In 2006, with the support of relatives in Abu Dhabi, he arrived full of hope. He started as a Computer Data Operator and was quickly promoted to Site Coordinator two years later, laying the foundation for a promising career. For several years, his career flourished. But just when stability seemed within reach, misfortune struck. Seeking further career growth, he moved to another company, unaware that the organization was still reeling from a recession.

“I used to receive my monthly pay only after four months and never received it on time. I endured these hardships for three years,” he said.

“I took the risk of being jobless back home. This was the time of total setback in my life. My family of three got broke and got into debt,” he recalled. “But resiliency was my strength. I was persistent in seeking employment.”

Recognition for unsung heroes abroad

On his second attempt in 2014, Randy returned to Dubai, and this time, his career path began to steadily turn around. He started working at a joinery firm, a company he credits for shaping his professional growth, opening doors to the opportunities he had long dreamed of.

His achievements culminated when he was recognized as one of the top Filipino engineers in the Middle East, making his relatives and friends proud—especially his wife and daughter.

“I feel appreciated as we are the unsung heroes working abroad,” he said. “I dedicate my award to my parents, Raymundo and Norma, who are now in heaven, smiling down and seeing this achievement of mine. I dedicate it to them because, as a parent myself, I know there is no greater joy than seeing your child succeed.”

Randy takes pride not only in his professional accomplishments but also in the life he has built for his family. For him, true success means seeing his daughter achieve her dream of becoming a doctor while ensuring that he and his wife have sufficient retirement savings, to give their child the sense of security and stability in the future.

Focus on the journey, not the destination

Even after years of accomplishments, Randy remains grounded. “At this moment, I don’t know what the future holds for me. But I believe that whatever you’re doing in the present will shape the consequences of your future,” he shared.

He emphasized that success lies in focusing on the process, trusting the journey, and remaining patient. “Magugulat at mapapansin niyo na lang na things are falling into place. ‘Di lang natin sure kung gaano katagal o kabilis. Hindi lahat ng bagay nakukuha sa pilit. Remember, great things come to those who wait.”

For aspiring engineers and young Filipinos building their careers, Randy urged them not to compare themselves to others. “We have different timelines. Kung meron ka mang dapat kumpetensyahin, walang iba kundi ang current version of yourself. Keep growing. Hustle lang. Find your passion and purpose.”