She once slept under a table — now she runs a design business in Abu Dhabi and owns homes in Manila

The first thing you notice about Leonila Virginia Robledo is not her portfolio of landmark projects or the string of leadership positions she has held. It is her quiet confidence — the kind that has been forged through years of hardship, persistence, and a belief that excellence can bloom even from the most difficult beginnings.

Today, Leonila is one of the UAE’s most respected Filipino architects, with her name tied to projects like the Zayed University in Khalifa City — a state-of-the-art facility with a convention hall and theatre — and the renovation of SKMC Hospital during the height of the pandemic, where she helped ensure facilities were ready for COVID patients. She has also served as vice president of the United Architects of the Philippines Abu Dhabi Chapter for three fiscal years, a role that allowed her to mentor and inspire fellow Filipino professionals.

But behind these achievements lies a story of resilience that began with nothing more than broken shoes, bed bugs, and a dream.

A childhood of hunger and grit

Leonila remembers nights when her family did not have enough food to eat. “We often went without three meals a day. We squeezed together on one sleeping mat, without even an electric fan. I would sleep under the table, enduring mosquito bites and bed bugs,” she recalls.

By seven, she was already working — cleaning neighbors’ houses while living with her grandmother. Yet, amid the hardship, she found solace in drawing. “Since we were little, I knew I loved to draw. Somehow, drawing made me forget the harsh conditions I was living in,” she shares.

At sixteen, with her mother unable to send her to college, she worked at a carinderia, washing dishes and cooking palabok, before taking on part-time jobs at Pizza Hut. Every peso saved was a step toward her tuition. Eventually, she earned her license as an architect, placing Top 5 in the board examination. Her first commissioned project — a warehouse design for a family friend — became the doorway to the professional world.

Building a career abroad

In 2008, Leonila took her courage and talent overseas, working in the UAE and Qatar. It was a decision that came with an enormous sacrifice — leaving her child behind. “It’s incredibly painful because you miss all their milestones — the first steps, the first words,” she says softly.

She also faced another battle: disbelief. “Being a woman in architecture, you meet a lot of doubts and sarcasm. But I fought not verbally, rather through my work — because I knew they couldn’t do my job,” she says.

Her perseverance paid off. Promotions, salary increments, and leadership roles followed, each one a testament to her skill and resolve.

Tests of resilience

Life outside the workplace was not without trials. A near-separation tested her marriage, and for a time, she doubted her own worth. “When I was nominated by my peers for the The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, it felt special because I always think I’m not good enough,” she admits. Winning the award became a turning point — not just for her, but for her family. “My husband was so proud. It made me realize I should continue learning and sharing my story to inspire others.”

Giving back, lifting others

Leonila’s success has never been hers alone. Her achievements have translated into comfortable Christmases for her mother, scholarships for nieces, nephews, and deserving students, and regular charity drives for children from remote communities.

Her professional work has also carried weight beyond individual recognition. By leading complex projects, she has helped raise the credibility of Filipino architects abroad, proving that Filipino talent can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world.

A message of courage

Looking back, Leonila sees her journey as a reflection of the Filipino spirit. “Life may not always be easy for us. Some of us leave home to work abroad, others stay and carry daily struggles. But through it all, we are strong, resilient, and courageous,” she says.

From walking to school with broken shoes to leading landmark projects in the Gulf, Robledo has shown what it means to rise above circumstance. Her recognition in The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is more than a personal accolade — it is a celebration of Filipino resilience, talent, and excellence on the global stage.