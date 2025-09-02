Filipina moved by generosity of Dubai Police officer who gave her AED 100 to buy food at the airport

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai was touched by the kindness of a Dubai Police officer who offered her cash so she could buy food while waiting for at the airport.

Charlene Andrade, who was waiting at Dubai International Airport, said she was not allowed to enter the departure area where restaurants and ATMs were located, leaving her with only vending machines that accepted cash.

“Hindi ako nakakain kasi expected ko makakabalik din naman agad,” she told The Filipino Times in an interview. “Hindi po ako nagdadala talaga ng pera kasi dito [sa Dubai] usually cashless na tayo.”

Hoping to find a solution, Andrade approached a Dubai Police officer on duty to ask if she could withdraw money or be allowed access to an ATM. Instead, the officer reached into his pocket and offered her AED 100.

“Bigla na lang po siyang dumukot sa pocket niya tapos inabot niya sa akin. Sabi niya bumili daw ako ng pagkain ko pero hindi ko ina-accept. Basta sabi niya kunin ko daw at bumili ako ng pagkain,” Andrade shared.

In the end, she was not able to use the banknote at the vending machine as it only accepted smaller bills. However, with the help of airport staff, she was able to order food and shared it with her companions who were also waiting at the terminal.

The Filipina said the gesture highlighted the generosity and compassion of Dubai Police and expressed her gratitude to the officer.