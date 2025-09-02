FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina moved by generosity of Dubai Police officer who gave her AED 100 to buy food at the airport

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Courtesy: Charlene Andrade

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai was touched by the kindness of a Dubai Police officer who offered her cash so she could buy food while waiting for at the airport.

Charlene Andrade, who was waiting at Dubai International Airport, said she was not allowed to enter the departure area where restaurants and ATMs were located, leaving her with only vending machines that accepted cash.

“Hindi ako nakakain kasi expected ko makakabalik din naman agad,” she told The Filipino Times in an interview. “Hindi po ako nagdadala talaga ng pera kasi dito [sa Dubai] usually cashless na tayo.”

Hoping to find a solution, Andrade approached a Dubai Police officer on duty to ask if she could withdraw money or be allowed access to an ATM. Instead, the officer reached into his pocket and offered her AED 100.

“Bigla na lang po siyang dumukot sa pocket niya tapos inabot niya sa akin. Sabi niya bumili daw ako ng pagkain ko pero hindi ko ina-accept. Basta sabi niya kunin ko daw at bumili ako ng pagkain,” Andrade shared.

In the end, she was not able to use the banknote at the vending machine as it only accepted smaller bills. However, with the help of airport staff, she was able to order food and shared it with her companions who were also waiting at the terminal.

The Filipina said the gesture highlighted the generosity and compassion of Dubai Police and expressed her gratitude to the officer.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

Dubai Metro launches new route to ease congestion in Red Line during rush hours

2 hours ago
IMG 9193

Richard Gomez apologizes for post targeting journalists

2 hours ago
IMG 9189

Sara Duterte hopes to meet Leni Robredo in Naga

3 hours ago
IMG 9187

Magalong insists anti-corruption crusade not political amid threats

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button