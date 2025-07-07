Former The Filipino Times editor and content creator wins TikTok Bootcamp in Dubai; bags $15K, UAE Golden Visa

A Filipina journalist-turned-content creator based in Dubai, has been named one of five standout winners at the inaugural TikTok x Creators HQ Bootcamp in the Middle East, receiving a share of a USD 15,000 cash prize and a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Justin Aguilar, who previously served as Head of Content and Senior Assistant Editor at The Filipino Times, was the only Filipina selected for the exclusive five-day program.

“Winning was incredible,” Aguilar said. “But more than that, it felt like being seen—not just as a creator, but as a storyteller. Being able to represent Filipinos in this regional

space made it all the more meaningful.”

Despite being relatively new to content creation and having a smaller follower base than most of her peers, Aguilar stood out for her authentic, story-driven approach, earning praise from both TikTok officials and industry mentors.

“As a beginner in this space, I never expected to win—especially among creators with millions of followers,” said Aguilar, who has worked as a journalist for the past nine

years. “This experience gave me a massive confidence boost and affirmed that I have

something valuable to offer. I feel so privileged to have learned directly from TikTok. It was a creative reset that reminded me why I love storytelling in the first place.”

The bootcamp, organized in partnership with the UAE Government’s Creators HQ, brought together a select group of emerging digital talents for intensive training in video storytelling, editing, production, and creative strategy.

Held in June 2025 at the Creators HQ facility in Dubai, the bootcamp featured workshops on photography, studio production, CapCut editing, and storytelling techniques led by experts and prominent creators in the digital industry.

As one of five top awardees, Aguilar also received an exclusive tour of TikTok MENA Headquarters, a meet-and-greet with TikTok’s regional team, premium membership to Creators HQ, access to its state-of-the-art facilities, and VIP passes to the upcoming 1 Billion Summit in 2026.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader mission to become a global hub for digital creativity. Creators HQ, launched in January 2025 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is backed by a AED 150 million (~USD 40 million) Content Creators Support Fund and hosts more than 300 creator-focused events annually.