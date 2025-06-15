The Filipino Times marks 12th anniversary by supporting Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai

As The Filipino Times marks its 12th anniversary, the organization continues to stand proudly alongside the Filipino community by supporting this year’s Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai.

Strengthening its commitment to connect with Filipinos across the UAE, The Filipino Times took part as an official media partner in the vibrant gatherings held at the Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls 1 & 2 this June, which brought thousands together to celebrate culture, heritage, and community.

On June 1, the festivities presented by Emirates Loves Philippines, Infinite Communities, and The Filipino Channel welcomed many, alongside the support of our valued partners Kings Medical Center, Cebu Pacific, and VPerfumes, whose presence added warmth and excitement to the occasion.

The spirit of Filipino pride continued on June 14, with the event organized by the Filipino Social Club – Dubai, where NutriAsia, Cebu Pacific, Kings Medical Center, Sun Life, Essenzi Perfumes, Shankar Trading Company, and WestZone joined in fostering community connection and celebration.

Both occasions featured lively programs, family-friendly activities, and engaging booths where brands shared their products and services, encouraging Filipinos to enjoy and support one another.

The celebrations held a special resonance, as the significance of Araw ng Kalayaan harmonized with The Filipino Times’ own anniversary — a shared journey of honoring Filipino identity and community spirit.

We extend our gratitude for the continued partnership with these community-driven initiatives and trusted brands.

At The Filipino Times, we remain dedicated to delivering stories, opportunities, and experiences that uplift Filipinos in the UAE and beyond — staying true to its mission to connect, inform, and serve.