Kenzie Mikhail Cruz to represent the Philippines in Asian Junior Bowling Championships

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Fepsian Torch

A student-athlete from the Far Eastern Private School (Al Shahba Campus) is bound to Malaysia to compete in the 23rd Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships, representing the Philippines.

Kenzie Mikhail Cruz, who has been passionate about sports from a young age, is among the team participating in the tournament at Sunway Mega Lanes, to be held from June 16 to 23, 2024.

“I am optimistic about the competition and strive to deliver my best performance, consistently aiming for high scores and demonstrating good technique. I am excited to compete against some of Asia’s greatest young bowlers and earn momentous experience in the process,” Cruz said in an interview.

The tournament aims to unite junior bowlers and further develop the sport of Tenpin Bowling in Asia.

Meanwhile, the Far Eastern Private School’s publication, Fepsian Torch, believes that joining the tournament will open a lot of opportunities for Cruz as he shares his passion for bowling with other participants across Asia.

