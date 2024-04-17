FeatureLatest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Filipino runners secure 3rd and 4th spot at an ultra marathon in Italy

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal8 hours ago

From left, Rolando Espina, and right, Bren Kevin Cabasa. (Photo courtesy: UMS Ultramarathon da Milano a Sanremo)

Two Filipino runners were able to win a spot at the Ultramaratona Milano Sanremo by securing the 3rd and 4th place at the international race.

Securing a podium spot at 3rd place was Rolando Espina – and this isn’t his first time. Rolando Espina also won second place on the same race in 2022. This time, Espina was able to finish the race in 36 hours and 40 minutes.

435083732 747888980485303 3101660294854424763 n 1
Espina on the left with a fellow runner.

Meanwhile, securing 4th place was Bren Kevin Cabasa, another Filipino runner who showed hardwork and determination during this international race. He finished in 39 hours and 08 seconds.

435961619 933163448598996 7454746225415163004 n 1
Bren Kevin Cabasa (Photo courtesy: UMS Ultramarathon da Milano a Sanremo/FB)

While in the overall category, these men are 3rd and 4th placers. In the men’s category Rolando Espina placed 2nd while Bren Kevin Cabasa placed 3rd.

The accomplishment of Rolando Espina and Bren Kevin Cabasa at the Ultramaratona Milano Sanremo not only brings pride to the Filipino community but also serves as an inspiration for other Filipino runners around the world who wish to compete at an international level.

On another note, taking the first place in the said race was Lachlan McDonald with a time of 35 hours and 47 minutes. Zsuzsanna Maraz finished second place with a time of 35 hours and 54 minutes.

This grueling race is divided into three distinct stages, each presenting its own set of challenges.

The journey commences with a flat stretch, commencing from Milan and traversing through Pavid and Ovada.

The second leg of the race introduces a more demanding terrain, requiring runners to conquer the ascent of Mt. Turchino nestled between the picturesque locales of Masone and Mele in the Ligurian region of Italy.

Finally, runners reach the flat plains of Pianura Padana and transitions to the Apennine Mountains, culminating in a thrilling 14-kilometer sprint towards the shores of Sanremo.

(This story was written with the contribution of Alona Cochon.)

