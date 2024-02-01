Filipino barista bags first place in UAE National Latte Art competition

A Filipino barista based in Dubai, UAE has clinched the first-place award in the recently concluded UAE National Latte Art Championship during the World of Coffee Dubai 2024.

Mondrick Alpas from Goldbox Roastery surpassed two other coffee champions, namely: Angelo Lagata from Number Five Gate and Jatfikly Raymond Ampuan from DRVN by Porsche, who won second and third place respectively.

The UAE National Latte Art Championship was one of the highlights of this year’s World of Coffee Dubai held last January 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The competition featured the artistic and creative capabilities of baristas in the preparation of lattes.

During the competition, a judging panel evaluated entries based on the following factors: visual and creative aspects, diversity in styles, and overall taste. The competition adhered to rules, regulations, and standards used in global coffee events.

What captured the judges’ hearts Alpas’ latte art creations inspired by The Lion King. In an interview with The Filipino Times, he shared his inspiration behind these beautiful creations.

“I developed my pattern right after I came back from the World Latte Art Championship 2023 in Taiwan, where I placed 18th. I felt so motivated and I believed I can do more. I was inspired by the characters in The Lion King especially Simba, Timon, and Zazu, because I can relate to their personalities,” Alpas explained.

“I wanted patterns that looked difficult but easy to pour, an I think that’s how latte art should be—and it should be fun,” he added.

Aside from being the UAE National Latte Art Champion 2024, Alpas has also won several major titles over the years: UAE National Latte Art Champion 2021, UAE National Latte Art Grading System Battle 2021, and various other latte art throwdowns since 2019.

Looking back on his coffee journey, Alpas shared that one of his close friends, Randy, paved the way for him to work in specialty coffee in 2018. He recalled, “Back then I was inspired by my fellow Cebuano friends in the UAE who are doing so well in specialty coffee and winning UAE National Championships, especially Lyndon Recera, who eventually became my workmate in Goldbox Roastery and my coach in the competition.”

After winning the coveted title, Alpas is excited to represent the UAE once more at the upcoming World Latte Art Championship, scheduled to be held in Copenhagen on June 27-29, 2024.

“I feel so happy to be able to defend my title, and that I was able to represent my team well. It’s a team effort and I feel truly grateful for everyone who helped me achieve this,” he concluded.

