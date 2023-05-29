Sphynx cats: Perfect companion for OFWs for its beauty, independence 

Dubai is home to Sphynx cats or naked cats because of its tropical weather and climate condition. The love for pets of Filipinos is evident not only in the Philippines but even here in the Middle East.

For overseas Filipinos who are animal lovers but are allergic to fur, Sphynx cats are an excellent choice for a hairless companion, suitable for living at home despite the busy schedule in work hustles.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Filipino designer Harvey Cenit said owning a cat here in the United Arab Emirates is “more manageable” especially when residing in flats or condominiums.

“With cats, they are quite independent, you just have to leave them food, water, and litter box and they are fine on their own,” Cenit told TFT.

Cenit described Sphynx cats as “visually beautiful and elegant with sketch-like poses to die for.”

“One thing I love the most about them is they have a dog like attitude. They are very sweet and loyal. They are always following you and they like to sit on your shoulder…Sphynx cats are intelligent, and they’re great at learning tricks. Sphynx cats are an affectionate and loving breed. And sphynx cat is a social status symbol. They are expensive,” he added.

Last week, Cenit’s Sphynx cat pure white dress was worn by Chinese actress Fan Bingbing during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On the other hand, Filipino nurse Jeremie Garcia also noted that Sphynx cats are “independent” which makes it a good choice as a pet for busy workers like him.

“Because of my busy schedule as a nurse, I decided to get an independent pet similar to a dog,” Garcia shared with TFT.

“They are energetic, sociable, playful, and entertaining pets. They love spending time with people and enjoy the company of other pets. Sphynx cats are intelligent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Katherine Reyes, a Filipina freelance personal trainer, bared that Sphynx cats are her dream cat.

“I love their amazing character, loyal pets, and they are clingy cats ever,” Reyes told TFT.

Currently, Reyes’ favorite cat, Klara, is diagnosed with a heart problem. She is undergoing maintenance and life-long medicine.

“Yung time na I’m on my ups and downs, nobody understands me, only my Klara,” Reyes recalled.

Tips to fur parents

Sphynx cats are not only the perfect companions but also pets that require special care and love.

For Cenit, pets should be taken care as their own child.

“To all fur parents, please take care of your pets like your own child. I think we all know that they are very capable of giving you the joy and the love that no person can give you. Know what they need and try to learn their physical language. They can’t speak but they communicate with you in actions. Action really does speak louder than words. Take care of them dearly,” he explained.

On another note, Garcia advised fellow Sphynx parents to play with their cats.

“Play with them whenever you have time. They love petting and sleeping beside you or under the blanket,” he stated.

Further, Reyes reminded fur parents that “having a cat is a commitment.”

“They are members of the family. For Sphynx owners, just always make sure you visit the vet regularly as they are prone to cardiopulmonary disease. They are very sensitive and high maintenance cat so if you chose a Sphynx as your fur baby then you have to be ready for the high expenses! But the price is worth it with their clingy personalities and loyalty,” she remarked.

