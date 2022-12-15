LOOK: Simbang Gabi 2022 UAE schedules for face-to-face mass celebrations starting December 15

As Christmas approaches, many Filipinos in the UAE are looking forward to celebrating Simbang Gabi, a series of nine special masses leading up to Christmas Eve.

The masses, which start on December 15, are traditionally attended by many Filipinos who hope to fulfill their wishes by completing the nine masses. This year, thousands are expected to gather at churches across the emirates to participate in the celebrations.

Here are the schedules of Simbang Gabi for 2019 across the emirates:

Dubai: St. Mary’s Church

8:00 pm

Dubai: St. Francis of Assisi Jebel Ali

8:00 pm

Abu Dhabi: St. Joseph’s Cathedral

8:00 pm

Abu Dhabi: St. Paul’s Church, Mussafah

8:00 pm

Sharjah: St. Michael’s Church

8:00 pm

Al Ain: St. Mary’s Catholic Church

5:00 am

8:00 pm

Ras Al Khaimah: St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church

TBD

Fujairah: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

TBD

In addition to the masses, many churches will also host special events and activities to mark the occasion. For those who are unable to attend the masses in person, some churches will also offer online streaming of the services.