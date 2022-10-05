Sole Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer hailed Grand Champion in Fashion Factor Season 3

A Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer bagged the top prize in an international fashion competition that took place in Dubai.

Harvey Cenit, The Filipino Times Awards 2016 Most Promising Designer of the Year, was hailed as the Grand Champion at the third season of Fashion Factor, a global fashion competition where the crème de la crème of this generation’s fashion industry are given the opportunity to present in an international stage. For this edition, Harvey was one of 17 contestants and was the only Filipino to participate.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Harvey recalled that he was quite hesitant at first to join since competitions tend to get stressful due to the sheer amount of pressure that contestants face. With the support of his mentors, Michael Cinco, Ezra Santos, Furne One, Ryan Pacioles, Benj dela Rosa, and Aaron Cadeñas together with his close friends, he drummed up the courage to face this new challenge head-on.

“Ayoko maging stagnant, kasi after what happened with the pandemic and all, parang may feeling na, so ano na gagawin ko? Anong bago? I was also struggling against my own inner saboteurs of depression and questioning my decisions in life – so this competition was a great way of releasing that. It provided me with that self-assurance that I still got it,” said Harvey.

Harvey faced an international jury with 14 members, each with their own experience and expertise in the design and fashion industry. The Dubai-based fashion designer impressed the Fashion Factor jury with his unique designs and patterns that wowed the panel.

“I think what set my designs apart from my fellow competitors was that I went out of the box with a unique perspective. I wasn’t afraid to design something na hindi masasabing ‘norm’ for an Arabic audience,” said Harvey.

Fresh from his win, Harvey said that fellow Filipinos who intend to make turn their dreams into reality will find fulfillment if they stop doubting themselves and take the first step.

“Let go of your self-doubt. Believe. If it’s meant to be yours, just take the first step. You don’t have to pressure yourself – as long as you keep working hard and take the right steps towards your dream. And always do whatever you think is right,” said Harvey.

Here’s his full message of gratitude for his supporters and friends below: