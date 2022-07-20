Filipino mountaineers in Dubai cleans up Mamzar beach walk

The Filipino Mountaineers Federation (FMF) conducted a clean up drive on Saturday, July 16 which the group considers as their pilot project in their series of environmental conservation efforts.

The group of Filipinos picked-up trash along Dubai’s Mamzar beach walk before sunrise last weekend.

“As responsible FMF mountaineers, we are always bound by the principles of “Leave No Trace” in every adventure we are in: be it camping, hiking, trekking, rock climbing, caving, or even as simple as a weekend beach getaway. The “Leave No Trace” principles have always guided us to minimize our footprint and prevent any adverse impact to any outdoor environment we have immersed ourselves. As we continuously explore the outdoors, our environmental awareness has exponentially grown as well,” said the FMF team, headed by Mr. Josafat Cariquitan, VP of FMF.

FMF said that they are looking forward to creating similar projects in the upcoming months and encourage everyone to take part in preserving or environment.

“We have witnessed first-hand the sustained increase of municipal solid wastes in urban areas, and surprisingly in remote regions as well. This reality has lead us to think of ways how we can contribute to environmental conservation, thus, our pilot project “Clean-Up Drive” was born. Furthermore, this is just the beginning of the series of projects that we will be pursuing to positively contribute to our community and to nature. And ultimately we hope that in our own little ways, we can make our world a better place to live in. Preserve today, secure tomorrow,” they said.

The group is composed of Filipinos who share the same passion for taking care of our nature. The said environmental awareness project was also supported by the Dubai Municipality.

“We were definitely stunned that the number of participants has almost grown to 90 people. Moreover, we completely did not expect that these prominent UAE companies have fully supported us in this project, and they have expressed their utmost commitment to extend their support to all our future environmental projects. This is undoubtedly a very surreal experience for us,” said the FMF team.

FMF is gearing up for another clean up drive this September 2022. They are also set to introduce “several outdoor preparedness and technical trainings which are open to FMF members, as part of our recurrent training program.”

“For those who wish to participate in our upcoming community and environmental activities, everyone is welcome to join. It is not required to be an official member of FMF to be a part of these rewarding experiences,” encouraged FMF.

Their group is open for all Filipinos who have the heart for adventure and outdoor activities.

“If you really want to pursue your passion for adventure and the outdoors, then to be an official FMF member is the way to go. Basically prior to an official membership, we require newbies to be actively involved in two (2) minor and one (1) major climbing events with the FMF. Please contact our FMF Public Relations team for specifics and more details,” invited the group.