PERSONAL DIARY: What happens when a Filipina marries her Korean Prince Charming?

Majority of Filipinas are fans of Koreanovelas – to the point that some of them dream of tying the knot with their Korean Prince Charming someday. Mom Andrea Data-Ko was no different. And luckily she not only met an “oppa”, she also ended up marrying him.

Sharing her experience with a website, the 30-year-old said, “My husband, Joon, and I met in the Philippines through a dating app. I was working for an e-commerce company while he was then a professional football athlete for PH leagues — may fans siya sa Pinas!”

In the email interview with SmartParenting.com.ph, she revealed that it was her first time dating a foreigner, but she and Joon clicked fast. Andrea soon got pregnant. “When we first learned the news, we both got scared,” Andrea was quoted as saying.

She had heard about the language barriers, culture shock, and even domestic violence facing Filipina brides or so-called “marriage migrants” when they move to South Korea. “We were scared of forcing each other a lifetime of commitment we both weren’t ready for,” she reportedly said

They ultimately decided to tie the knot. “We agreed that we will be together for love and not only because of the responsibility that is our son. In the midst of all the craziness, we found ourselves more deeply in love and very much compatible,” she highlighted. “I consider myself lucky — I met a real good ‘oppa’. He’s kind, sensitive, very caring, deep, appreciative, and funny!”

However, their relationship too had its own challenges. “When we started dating, he was still learning English. There were lapses in our conversations, but that only made us more patient and understanding of each other. Team effort!” Andrea was quoted as saying by the website.

Another challenge was to keep a long-distance relationship intact and getting marriage approval from their respective families. “Koreans are still very traditional and patriotic — it was one of the biggest dilemmas we had as we weren’t sure if his parents would be accepting of me since I am a foreigner. Thankfully, things turned out well,” Andrea, who lives in Jeju Island with her family, reportedly said in her email interview.

The way children are raised in South Korea is different from the Philippines. “If Filipinos make sure that their kids eat before them, here, it’s the other way around. Parents need to be energized to have the power to take care of their kids. Makes sense!” she reportedly said

“Korean parents teach them to be independent at an early age. They let them play and explore with minimal supervision. Me, I kept my eye on my kid like a CCTV,” she said, referring to their son Seojin.

Though they all lived in South Korea, Andrea made sure that her son remains grounded with Filipino roots. “My son speaks and understands both Korean and English. However, when we videocall the Lola and the Titas I make sure they talk to him in Tagalog. For me, it’s very important for him to learn Tagalog and know the Filipino culture,” she highlighted.

The good news is that Andrea is expecting a second baby as the couple has successfully bridged the difference of country and culture with love and compassion for each other. “Our differences actually made us have a deeper connection. It’s the openness that helps us to always find a way to work things out,” the Filipina ‘marriage migrant’ who moved to South Korea is living happily ever after. (AW)