WATCH: Video of baby elephant playing with boy gets viral

In these bleak times, an adorable video of a baby elephant playing with a young boy is lighting up the mood of many netizens.

The 29-second clip has gone viral, having already been viewed 8,000 times.

It has been shared by Hopkins TRFC, a Twitter account famous for sharing cute videos.

The video also adds credibility to the belief that baby elephants find humans cute the same way they find puppies to be adorable.

The clip also gives a message that, if loved, nature loves you back.

Aw they are so friendly pic.twitter.com/SEiU3teRIF — ❤️A page to make you smile again ❤️ (@HopkinsBRFC) May 11, 2021

Here are some interesting facts about the baby elephants:

An elephant’s pregnancy is an average of 22 months.

Elephants are highly intelligent creatures. They can recognize themselves in mirrors and they have different forms of communication. For them to develop such complex abilities, they need lots of time to build their brains. Between the two different types of elephants, African elephants have the most prolonged pregnancy. Their gestation is a total of 22 months, while Asian elephants have a pregnancy of about 21.5 and 22 months.

A baby elephant is called a calf.

It’s common for animals to have different names for them when they are babies. For example, cats are called kittens and bears are called cubs. One of the basic Asian and African elephant facts is that when elephants are infants, they are called calves. They outgrow the name of calves when they become juveniles. Depending on what their gender is and what they’re named. Female elephants are called cows, and male elephants are called bulls. You can see how the names all relate to each other.

An elephant calf can weigh up to 200 pounds and be 3 feet tall.

Elephants are the largest land mammal and that means they have some of the biggest babies. Two fascinating Asian and African elephant facts are elephant calves can weigh up to 200 pounds and be as tall as 3 feet. They get to be this big because of their long gestation periods.

Elephant calves aren’t born with many survival instincts.

Yes, elephants are intelligent creatures. However, when they are born, they don’t have many survival instincts like other animals. Just like humans, they rely on their mothers to learn all their survival skills.

An elephant calf relies on its mother for everything.

Since the day an elephant calf is born, it relies heavily on its mother. The calves get their nutrients from their mother’s milk for the first few years. They get weaned off between five to 10 years. Typically, this is the time when they can survive on solid vegetation like grasses. During the infant stage, they rely heavily on their mothers for nutrients, hygiene and to learn survival skills. They learn how to use their trunks for feeding, drinking and bathing. Plus, they learn everything about how to avoid dangers. Just like humans, the infant years are critical to learning necessary survival skills.