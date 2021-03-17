Feature

Dubai recognized as one of the world’s friendliest cities

Dubai ranked high in an online poll that lists the world’s friendliest cities.

The emirate ranked 1st in the Middle East and 8th in the world based on a social media poll conducted by Rough Guides, a travel website based in the United Kingdom.

According to the survey, Dubai is dubbed as one of the friendliest cities because it is known for the politeness and friendly behavior of the people.

The emirate has long been hailed as one of the most desirable places to work, live, and visit because of its stunning architecture, astonishing skyscrapers, and an impeccable blend of city and beach life.

Last February, a report by hotel chain Premier Inn ranked Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the top 10 most popular Spring cities in the Middle East. Dubai took the top spot while Abu Dhabi placed eighth on the list.

In the same month, Dubai was also named one of the best cities in the world for remote working.

Glasglow, Scotland’s biggest city, came out top in the poll of Rough Guides.

Here’s the complete list of the world’s congenial places to visit;
15. Atlanta, Georgia, USA
14. Wellington, New Zealand
13. Vientiane, Laos
12. Cape Town, South Africa
11. Budapest, Hungary
10. Melbourne, Australia
9. Manchester, England
8. Dubai, UAE
7. Copenhagen, Denmark
6. Vancouver, Canada
5. Tokyo, Japan
4. Liverpool, England
3. Montréal, Canada
2. Dublin, Ireland
1. Glasgow, Scotland

